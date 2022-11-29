Home World Patrick Zaki, hearing adjourned to 28 February. Amnesty: “Abnormal postponement”
Patrick Zaki, hearing adjourned to 28 February. Amnesty: "Abnormal postponement"

Patrick Zaki, hearing adjourned to 28 February. Amnesty: "Abnormal postponement"

After a morning of waiting, which began with the wish of Patrick Zaki (“I hope the nightmare ends”), the judges of the Mansura court decided for a new postponement. The ninth, yet another. The hearing in the trial against the Egyptian student enrolled at the University of Bologna has been adjourned to 28 February. Patrick himself reports it via social media: “The session has been postponed to complete all the paperwork relating to the appeal”.

