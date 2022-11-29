After a morning of waiting, which began with the wish of Patrick Zaki (“I hope the nightmare ends”), the judges of the Mansura court decided for a new postponement. The ninth, yet another. The hearing in the trial against the Egyptian student enrolled at the University of Bologna has been adjourned to 28 February. Patrick himself reports it via social media: “The session has been postponed to complete all the paperwork relating to the appeal”.
Ai
See also US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan this Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded |