Patrick Zaki is free, we won. But we cannot ignore al-Sisi’s blackmail

The release of Patrick Zaki it is not the result of an excellent diplomatic action, nor of a particular political ability of the Italian Government, but the result of one extraordinary civilian mobilization in defense of human rights in our country which caused his case to become the subject of tension between Italy and Egypt. Had it not been for this extraordinary mobilization, his fate, like that of thousands of Egyptian citizens, would not have been of no interest for the Italian government, let alone for the Egyptian one.

So today is a day of celebration for all of us, not only because Patrick is free again, but also because his release gives us hope that every action in defense of rights will not be wasted, as we have often feared in these dark years. We fought for his freedom but in reality we were fighting for oursfor fear of ending up in a dystopian future in which the rights and freedoms we enjoy today give way to the barbarism of dictatorship.

A world in which the life of an Egyptian citizen, even more so if belonging to the Coptic minority, it’s worth nothing for the power that controls it. And instead we are here still hoping, cultivating the idea of ​​a utopian future in which freedom and democracy advance in the world by uniting the peoples of the Mediterranean in the first place.

They live in a period of democratic regression: if the end of the last century was characterized by an expansion of the democratic model in the world, the beginning of this was marked by the fall of democratic states, coups d’état and, more generally, even in countries where there was no democracy, to a collapse of the material condition of people’s rights. Hence the news that one of us was releasedone of those who fights for these values ​​and who has paid with prison for having freely expressed his ideas, makes us happy and gives us back some faith in our possibilities.

But there is one thing that we cannot ignore even on this day of celebration: Patrick’s release is not the signal of a change, of an improvement in the living conditions of Egyptian citizens, on the contrary it was used by the al-Sisi regime to launch a message clear inside and outside the country. The very clear message is that of the life of an Egyptian citizen he decides, who can also decide when to end a show trial because the time has come to use that life as a bargaining chip in terms of diplomatic relations. Al-Sisi’s gesture of magnanimity is none other than this, a way to give a signal to an Italian government more willing than others to barter its dignity, its credibility and its role in the Mediterranean.

It is clear that al-Sisi had this in mind for a long time, that the blackmail he subjected us to envisaged the freedom of Zaki in exchange for justice on Regeni. He waited for the right moment, he built the right tension with the continuous postponements of the trial, until yesterday, in view of Giorgia Meloni’s forthcoming visit to Egypt, he made his move.

This government has moved in full continuity on the foreign policy and in particular on the relations with Egypt of those who preceded it. All have substantially worked on the normalization of diplomatic and commercial relations in the name of a political realism that erases the value of human life in the name of “national interests” which always end up being confused with “economic interests”.

But this government has dropped its mask, is more unscrupulous, and has had its way cleared by those who preceded it. The Regeni case has now been reduced to an issue judicial only, there is no longer any intention on the part of the Italian government to condition relations between our countries on the basis of the collaboration of the Egyptian regime in obtaining justice for the murder of Giulio Regeni. Also condoned the misdirection attempts and the protection of those responsible for the kidnapping and torture, all that remains is to come to terms with it.

But we don’t, we won’t make a reason, we will continue to fight for justicedemocracy, rights and freedom of all Giulio Regeni and Patrick Zaki of the world and from today we will have the good fortune to do it together with Patrick, who has never stopped doing it with his body and above all with his voice.

