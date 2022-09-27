The captivity in Egypt of rights activist and political prisoner Patrick Zaki continues. This morning the seventh hearing of the trial against Zaki will be held in Mansura, on the Nile delta, in which the student of the University of Bologna, after 22 months spent in custody until last December, risks another five years in prison for spreading false news. The forecasts on the eve indicated a long update of “two or three months” according to a judicial source, which argued that the postponement would serve to give time to mature “a political decision that completely freezes the trial and grants Patrick his total freedom “.

His main lawyer, Hoda Nasrallah, did not want to make statements and Patrick himself recently said he did not expect “anything” from today’s hearing even though in theory the monochromatic judge of Mansura could acquit him, cancel his release or postpone to date to be destined. The last hearing on the Zaki case was held on June 21st. The appointment is as always in front of the new wing of the old Palace of Justice of Mansura, the birthplace of Patrick where a local State Security Court operates for minor (or emergency) crimes. The court has been trying him since September 14, 2021 for an article relating to the discrimination perpetrated against the Christian minority in Egypt, openly persecuted by Isis.

This morning a delegation of foreign diplomats is expected to be present in Mansura who, on the initiative of Italy, follow all the hearings as part of a European monitoring program of relevant processes for the respect of human rights. Patrick’s hearing, as already happened in the previous six occasions, should be inserted in a session of different trials: it is therefore impossible to determine the exact time of execution.

Zaki continues to nurture great affection and gratitude for our country, in which he studied and continues to be interested in his story: “I want to say thank you very much to all the Italians who, despite being so caught up in the elections, do not forget my case – he said. yesterday the Egyptian researcher – Last week I was inundated with messages of support and they make a big difference and they always give me the hope that one day I will return to Italy, to Bologna, to resume my studies ».

A judicial source in Egypt stated that “The trial will be postponed for a long time, for two or three months, pending a political decision that completely freezes the trial and grants Patrick his total freedom”.

Zaki’s ordeal begins in February 2020 when he decides to return to Egypt to visit his parents. Upon arrival at the airport, Zaki is picked up by Egyptian security officers, who take him into custody. The main accusation is of threatening national security and of illegally inciting protests against the regime of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, just for writing posts on Facebook. Pre-trial detention is extended every 45 days pending the first hearing of the trial, which takes place a year and a half later, on 14 September 2021. Only after the third hearing, on 7 December, Patrick is finally released, but he cannot leave the country until the end of the judicial proceedings, in which he risks a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

His case has aroused particular stir and interest because it has torn the veil on the illiberal measures carried out by the Egyptian government towards its internal dissidents and his release could set a legal and symbolic precedent for other people in the same condition who are now detained in the African country.