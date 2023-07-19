Patrick Zaki sentenced to three years in Egypt. Taken away after the verdict, the lawyer: “He will have to serve another 14 months”

Three years in prison. This is the condemnation for Patrick Zaki, the young university researcher who, since his arrest in February 2020, has been waiting to know his fate. The penalty was reported to ANSA by one of the activist’s four lawyers at the end of today’s hearing in Mansura, in Egypt. Zaki – who only graduated last July 5 with 110 e lode at the Alma Mater University of Bologna – was led from the courtroom through the passage into the defendants’ cage amid the cries of his mother and fiancée waiting outside. The hearing was held today in Mansura. Zaki is accused by the Egyptian government of spreading false news” for an article written in 2019 on Isis attacks and two cases of discrimination against the Coptic community. Zaki risked up to five years in prison. Zaki will then have to go back to prison. “Calculating the pre-trial detention” already discounted, “it is a question of one year and two months” in prison explained Salah. “Patrick was arrested in court in view of his transfer to the Gamasa police station” wrote on Twitter Hossam Bahgat, Egyptian human rights activist and founder of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (Eipr), the same NGO with which collaborated Zaki. Zaki’s main lawyer announced an appeal against the sentence: “We will ask the military governor to annul the sentence or to have the trial re-done as happened in the case of Ahmed Samir Santawy“, said Hoda Nasrallah speaking to Ansa.

Patrick Zaki convicted, an absurd and scandalous verdict

“I hope that the judge will set a date for the verdict, leaving Patrick free and not postponing the trial again,” lawyer Hoda Nasrallah told ANSA before the verdict was read. “I have just arrived at the court of Mansoura and I am waiting for the hearing to begin. I hope, as usual, in the end of the process that will allow me to travel normally” Patrick Zaki wrote on Facebook around ten fifteen local time (a quarter past nine in Italy). The young man had been indicted on 13 September 2021 after 19 months in pre-trial detention. At each hearing the custody was renewed for 45 days. From February 7, 2020 to December 8, 2021, he had been detained in multiple Egyptian prisons. When he was released from prison he had thanked for the numerous demonstrations organized to demand his release. “Our commitment to a positive solution to the case of Patrick Zaki has never ceased, he continues, we still have faith” declared Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

