Patrick Zaki, the three and a half years of judicial nightmare amidst endless postponements, obstacles to defense and suffering in prison

The pardon granted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi a Patrick Zakithe Egyptian student who graduated on 5 July in gender studies at the University of Bologna, closes a case that arose in 2020. With his arrest in February of that year, a judicial nightmare began which would last three and a half years, including 22 months spent sleeping on the floor in prison and the endless hearings of a Kafkaesque trial which ended on July 18, 2023 with a three-year prison sentence. A sentence in theory unappealable, even if subject to the evaluation of a military governor and of President al Sisi, who the next day instead decides to grant pardons, without disavowing the judiciary and closing the game with a gesture of magnanimity that collects the gratitude of the premier Giorgia Melonisatisfied with the work of Italian diplomacy.

Then 32-year-old, Patrick Zaki was stopped on February 7, 2020 at the airport of Cairo while returning to Egypt for a holiday. Even if the circumstance was denied by the prosecution, the methods of arrest would have been illegal: Zaki’s lawyers denounced that agents of the National Security Agency (the dreaded Nsa) kept him blindfolded and handcuffed for 17 hours during his interrogation at the Cairo airport. The activist was also allegedly beaten on the stomach and back and tortured with electric shocks. Patrick was back on the loose in December two years ago. The accusation of “spread of false news inside and outside the country” is at the center of a trial in which he risks up to 5 years in prison. The accusation is based on an article that the Christian Zaki wrote in 2019 on ISIS attacks and two cases of alleged discrimination against Copts, the Christians of Egypt, who also see Sisi’s administration as a bulwark against Islamic terrorism and the religiously based hostility of large sections of the Egyptian population.

During the pre-trial period, between February 2020 and September 2021, Patrick had suffered the dripping of well 18 hearings in which extensions of his pre-trial detention were decided, almost entirely spent in the prison of Tora al Cairoafter less than a month spent in the cells of two police stations and a prison of Mansur, his hometown on the Nile Delta. Especially during the first period of the pandemic, in spring 2020, his legal case was characterized by nine postponements of the hearings for the renewal of pre-trial detention. In Tora Patrick always slept on the floor, using blankets as a mattress and suffering severe back pain. The first visit from her relatives he was able to receive only after five and a half months of confinement. A dark period in which the then Alma Mater student risked 25 years in prison for a phantom series of ten posts published on Facebook which incited subversion but which he he always denied having written: They allegedly appeared on an account bearing two (Patrick George) of his top three names, but were never disclosed or turned over to the defense. The witnesses had been used to accuse him of spreading false news, inciting protest and instigating violence and terrorist crimes, crimes that in Egypt still burned by two revolutions and by the revanchism of the Muslim Brotherhood can cost even life imprisonment.

After more than a year of trial, on July 18, 2023 a three-year prison sentence arrives for “dissemination of false news“. The sentence is issued by the Egyptian Tribunal for crimes against the security of Mansoura. At the end of the reading of the sentence, Zaki was taken away from the courtroom in handcuffs, through the passage into the defendants’ cage, amidst the cries of the mother of the fiancée and her friends. Having already spent 22 months in prison on remand, they are missing to serve another 14 months. Zaki spends his first night as a convict in a security cell at the “New Mansura police station”, a center on the coast of the Nile delta about seventy kilometers north of Mansura, Patrick’s almost homonymous hometown, he said one of his lawyers, Samweil Tharwat. The news of the sentence triggers protests from activists in Egypt as in Italy. The Presidential Committee for Pardons presents an immediate request for pardon to President al Sisi. The following day, in the afternoon of July 19, the news of the presidential decree arrives: Zaki is free.