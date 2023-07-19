Patrick Zaki was pardoned. After the 3-year sentence comes the decision of Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi has decided to grant pardon to Patrick Zaki, the researcher from the University of Bologna arrested in February 2020 and accused by the Egyptian government of spreading false news with an article written in 2019 on the ISIS attacks and on two cases of discrimination against the Coptic community. The trial, which could cost Zaki up to five years in prison, concluded on July 18 with the sentence still to be served to three years and 14 months in prison. After the sentence, the immediate request for pardon from the Presidential Committee for pardons from which positive news had leaked: “We have received positive signals from the state”, he wrote on Facebook Tariq Al-Awadi, human rights activist and member of the Committee that re-launched the presidential decision announced by the authorities. “President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has used his constitutional powers and issued a decree granting pardons to a group of people against whom judicial sentences have been handed down, including Patrick Zaki and Mohamed El-Baqer, in response to the appeal of the Council of Secretaries of National Dialogue and of political forces”, another member of the Committee wrote on Facebook, Mohamed Abdelaziz.

Applause during today’s sitting of Senate Italian, interrupted by the arrival of the news and satisfaction for what the majority claimed as an important result of the government and of the “rediscovered national prestige thanks to Prime Minister Meloni’s multilateral foreign policy”, affirm the parliamentarians of the Brothers of Italy. After the conviction, the premier Giorgia Meloni he had assured that “our commitment to a positive solution to the case of Patrick Zaki has never ceased, he continues, we still have faith”. But it will be above all the city of to celebrate Bologna, where his partner is waiting for him and where friends and activists immediately demonstrated against the condemnation decision that came from Egypt. “It’s a great joy for Bologna, I hope it means embracing him soon and having him back in the city. We must also thank all the activists who have spent themselves for Patrick, Amnesty, the rector, Professor Rita Monticelli, the governments that have followed and also the last government, which has dialogued with Egypt. For now I’ll stop here, await more news and hope that Patrick will be able to leave the country to have him here, it’s a great joy for Bologna, I want to repeat it “, said the mayor of Bologna, Matthew Lepore.

Only last July 5 Zaki had graduated with 110 e lode at the Alma Mater University of Bologna. After the conviction issued by the Court of Mansur, Zaki had been arrested in court in anticipation of his transfer to the Gamasa police station. And his lawyers had announced an immediate appeal against the sentence: “We will ask the military governor to annul the sentence or to have the trial re-done as happened in the case of Ahmed Samir Santawy“, explained Hoda Nasrallah speaking to Ansa. The young man had been indicted on 13 September 2021 after 19 months in pre-trial detention. At each hearing the custody was renewed for 45 days. From February 7, 2020 to December 8, 2021, he had been detained in multiple Egyptian prisons. When he was released from prison he had thanked for the numerous demonstrations organized to demand his release. Now those who have spent themselves on Zaki hope that he will soon be able to return to Italy. “If this provision does not include it, we also hope that the travel ban will be lifted,” he said Riccardo Noury, Amnesty International’s spokesperson in Italy who welcomed the good news while in Rome against the conviction. “If yesterday was a catastrophic day – she added – today is a day of happiness”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

