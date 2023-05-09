Home » Patrick Zaki’s trial has been postponed for the tenth time
World

Patrick Zaki’s trial has been postponed for the tenth time

by admin
Patrick Zaki’s trial has been postponed for the tenth time

On Tuesday, the court of Mansura, in Egypt, postponed the first hearing of the trial against Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian activist and student of the University of Bologna who had been detained in Egypt from February 2020 to December 2020, to 18 July. 2021 with political motivations. It is the tenth time that the hearing has been postponed, which prevents Zaki from defending himself in court against the accusations that have been leveled against him. In Tuesday’s case, the judge did not even appear in court, Zaki’s lawyers said.

Zaki is accused of “dissemination of false news aimed at undermining social peace”, “inciting social protest without permission”, “inciting to commit acts of violence and terrorism”, “management of a social account that weakens public security” and “call for the overthrow of the state”, accusations judged false and specious by independent observers: if convicted, he risks a sentence of up to 5 years in prison.

See also  Orban on the war in Ukraine | Info

You may also like

Ekipe Orizzonte wants revenge with Roma, in Nesima...

Ursula von der Leyen visits Kiev to celebrate...

Macerata: Parolin blesses the statues of Matteo Ricci...

ONE EXPRESS / The Italian pallet network in...

Morre Rita Lee – FASHION WORLD

Isola dei Famosi, tough clash between Ilary and...

Syria’s return to the Arab League is a...

The international day of the young girl in...

Reforms, Meloni’s consultations. Calenda and Boschi: «Ready to...

Momčilo Antonijević on herbs for smokers and lungs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy