Patrick Zaki’s trial has been postponed for the tenth time

On Tuesday, the court of Mansura, in Egypt, postponed the first hearing of the trial against Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian activist and student of the University of Bologna who had been detained in Egypt from February 2020 to December 2020, to 18 July. 2021 with political motivations. It is the tenth time that the hearing has been postponed, which prevents Zaki from defending himself in court against the accusations that have been leveled against him. In Tuesday’s case, the judge did not even appear in court, Zaki’s lawyers said.

Zaki is accused of “dissemination of false news aimed at undermining social peace”, “inciting social protest without permission”, “inciting to commit acts of violence and terrorism”, “management of a social account that weakens public security” and “call for the overthrow of the state”, accusations judged false and specious by independent observers: if convicted, he risks a sentence of up to 5 years in prison.