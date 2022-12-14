It’s easy to say Patriot. In fact, for forty years numerous versions of the anti-aircraft system made in the USA have been introduced into service, with very different performances and it is difficult to assess what the impact of its delivery to Ukraine could be without knowing the chosen model. Certainly, however, if Washington were to take this decision, it would be an important qualitative leap in support of the resistance: it would become the most complex and technologically advanced US weapon supplied to Kiev.