Patrizia Sandretto: “Art must first be sensitive to gender equality”

I think this episode allows us to observe some important trends, but also the impact that new sensibilities are having in the dynamics of the contemporary art system.
On the one hand, I think it is positive that the community of art professionals today makes its voice emerge in the immediate light of existing shortcomings or disparities. This may involve a group exhibition in a gallery, an institution’s program consisting only of solo exhibitions by male artists, or even an auction. The auction is in fact an opportunity for positioning on the market and excluding subjects who do not recognize themselves in the male identity produces an inequality of opportunity. I think that critical attention then focused further on Natively Digital: Glitch-ism precisely because the auction referred to a concept already strongly connoted at the level of gender politics, by the curator Legacy Russell in her book Glitch Feminism. On the other hand, it is important that even a subject such as Sotheby’s has accepted these reflections and interrupted the operation to rebalance the gap.

This denotes a great willingness to listen on the part of the auction house and prevented the debate from ending in a conflict for its own sake, transforming it into an opportunity to update the models. I have personally observed this event, sure that the vivacity of the confrontation can always be generative of new awareness.

