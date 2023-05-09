Pau Gasol believes that Nikola Jokic should be the MVP of the NBA | Sport

And Pau Gasol believes that Nikola Jokić should have been named the league’s most valuable player.

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokic should have been NBA MVP, not Joel Embiid. That’s what the legendary Spanish basketball player thinks Pau Gasol. It is not clear to him either, according to which exact criteria the prize for the most useful player in the strongest league in the world was awarded. Special due to the fact that Denver was first in the West.

The famous center and two-time champion with the Lakers touched on the recognition that went to Joel Embiid this year.

“The debate over the MVP title was different than in all previous years because Jokić won the award twice in a row, as did Janis before him. Yes, Embiid really played at a high level and he was a candidate, he was recognized, but before the vote the most debated was whether Nikola could win three times in a row. His team was first in the West, playing the same or even better than previous seasons. If you ask me, if your team is first, that should be the deciding factor when awarding the MVP award“, Gasol said to “Eurohoops”.

He also has words of praise for the center of Philadelphia, but he believes that the prize should have been in the hands of the Serbs.

“The Sixers were third in the East, that’s a good position indeed, but not like first. Mostly the MVP comes from the team that is first. However, we should not forget that the media are the ones who vote and decide. Joel received the award, I’m happy for him and I’m glad that he, Jokic and Adetokumbo are players who come from outside of America and that only speaks to how great the influence of basketball players who come from other areas is.”

He also touched on the topic of naturalized players in the national team.

“Taqua rules, although it allows a player to join the national team even though it has absolutely nothing to do with the country he is supposed to play for. I believe that there should be a stronger connection between basketball players and the national team, when I played for Spain it was Nikola Mirotic and Serž Ibaka who grew up there, spent a long time there, speak the same language. I know that calling up Lorenzo Braun to the team has caused a lot of controversy, but if it gives you extra quality and a better chance of winning, why not? Fans love when the national team wins and plays well. “I heard that the Greeks want Tomas Wokapp in the team, if they win the crowd will be happy and call him Greek, even if he’s not,” Gasol concluded.