Paul Rusesabagina, the Man Who Inspired the Hollywood Movie’s Lead Character”Rwandan hotels“, was released from prison as an opponent of the Rwandan government. He is now in the residence of the Qatari ambassador waiting to leave for the United States, where he lived before being tried. In 1994, the year of the genocide in Rwanda, Rusesabagina – who ran a hotel in the capital Kigali – welcomed 1,200 people, saving them from death. In a genocide that claimed 800,000 victims. The American film that tells the story of those days of massacre dates back to 2004.

And a thank you has come from the USA. “We welcome the release of Paul Rusesabagina by the Government of Rwanda. It is a relief to know that Paul is being reunited with his family and the US Government is grateful to the Government of Rwanda for making this reunion possible. We also thank the Qatari government for their invaluable assistance in enabling Paul’s return to the United States,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Rusesabagina was pardoned by Rwandan President Paul Kagame after being sentenced in 2021 to 25 years in prison for terrorism offences. The plane that was supposed to take him to neighboring Burundi in August 2020 landed in Kigali instead: his family and lawyers described it as a “kidnapping”.

(afp)

On 20 September 2021, the High Court for International and Transboundary Crimes in Kigali found him guilty of creating and funding the FLN, the armed wing of his party, the Movement for Democratic Change of Rwanda (MRCD). The court handed down a sentence of 25 years in prison in a prosecution condemned by NGOs such as Amnesty International.

Qatar had a mediation role in obtaining the release of the 68-year-old former manager, said Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo, mediation also confirmed by the US government.