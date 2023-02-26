Paula Cendejas Just published “FOMO” (Warner, 23), a debut album that marks the beginning of the stage of an artist who has grown calmly, but without ever wasting time. She now she’s been performing it all over the country.

Against the belief that the rhythms of the music industry today are always mercilessly fast, there are artists like Paula Cendejas, from Madrid with an Andalusian mother, who break with the cliché. It has taken her four years since she traded covers of social media hits for her own authorship and search for a path as an artist in releasing her first album. C. Tangana spoke in 2017 about the Construction of the Idol. Paula Cendejas what he has built is a solid artistic profile that he began to develop through R&B and that has crystallized into a unique style in “FOMO”, a debut album that doesn’t sound like first steps in the industry but rather a mature work. “All artists are in a constant search for identity. Everything happened very quickly to me and I didn’t go through that process, so I’m going through it now. That process is what makes you confident in your work. There has been a giant change and I am happy. In my case, I have come from an important hype, which has given me many opportunities, but this transition was needed to find myself too”.

“In Spain there is incredible talent that is finally being seen.”

“FOMO” means “Fear Of Missing Out”, the acronym given in English to the constant feeling of missing something. A feeling that Paula Cendejas He acknowledges having lived through the two long years that he has been preparing this album. The life of an artist in the native Madrid of Paula Cendejas, of which he has used the mythical corner of Callao with the Schweppes logo to pose on the cover of the work, is full of activities unrelated to musical creation per se. Where popular beliefs are right is that many musical artists today are both musicians and trending public figures. Paula Cendejas he reveals himself against it in an album in which he also speaks from the most intimate, removing layers of superficiality and haste; seeking to sign a work with entity and specific weight. In the words of the artist herself: “These are emotions that have been going through my head all this time. This part is very difficult. There are times when people think that artists are robots. Finding something unique, creative, is complicated but very important. For me the personal part is so important that it makes all the processes complicated at times, but it is worth it”.

Without fear of anything, not even missing out on the honeys of fame for continuing to work, Paula Cendejas He has signed an album in which songs such as “ojos coloraos”, “x ti”, “a tu manera” -with Marc Seguí- or “cosquillas” -with Danny Ocean- stand out. The latest revelation of Paula Cendejas con “FOMO”, and with the songs on which he is already working for new releases, it is the one to place more emphasis on the national scene. After having been fortunate to tour Latin America since its inception, the challenge now is to be a prophet in his land. “In Spain we come from such broad influences, from Europe and Latin America, that we have something especially unique, from which the party it deserves has not been taken. In Spain there is incredible talent that is finally being seen”.