The sixteenth edition of Bilbao BBK Live already has a full lineup: in addition to the iconic American band, names like Róisín Murphy, Perfume Genius, Arca, Young Fathers, Desire, Neo Pistea o Judeline.

We already know the complete poster of the next edition of Bilbao BBK Live 2023 that will take place on July 6, 7 and 8. Artists of the stature of Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, The Chemical Brothers, Phoenix o Pavement, among many others, will go up to the stages located in Kobetamendi. This is how the distribution by days of the performances remains:

Thursday’s day will be headed by the British band Florence + The Machine together with others such as The Chemical Brothers, Fever Ray and M83 and Arca. Audiences will also be treated to dark synth pop by Desire, Dominican artist Villano Antillano and Australian Ry X, as well as previously announced Dry Cleaning, Delaporte, Amaia, Playback Maracas, Colectivo Da Silva and Bengo. Also joining are Friolento, the Barcelona duo Alex Serra & Totidub, Art School Girlfriend, eee gee, Faxu and the promising local band Txopet.

Friday’s day Pavement will take us back to the 90s (just like the French Phoenix) on their only date in Spain in 2023. The new names come with the great Róisín Murphy and the British Daniel Avery in their live version. The day will also feature international artists The Blaze, Jamie xx, the Argentinean Duki, the Colombians Nanpa Básico, The Murder Capital and Tinariwen. And as for the national proposals, there will be Morgan, La Élite, Baiuca, the Cala Vento duo, Albany, La Plazuela, Dudi and Maria Escarmiento. The euskolabel will be given by Dadabe from Getxo and the musician from Iparralde Rüdiger.

Saturday’s day will be led by Arctic Monkeys along with Idles, Röyksopp, Love of Lesbian and 070 Shake. There will also be Perfume Genius, Young Fathers, the Argentine Neo Pistea, the South Korean-American Miss Grit, the Madrid-based La Paloma, Menta, The Lathums, Arde Bogotá, Judeline and Rojuu. There will be a strong Basque presence with performances by Eneritz Furyak, Ben Yart, Hofe x 4:40 and Merina Gris.

On the other hand, in the area Forest, the most pista of the festival, join the national DJs Toccororo, Sama Yax and Dalila. Their eclectic lineup features the likes of Anz, Call Super, HAAi, Sama Yax and Violet on Thursday; Ben Ufo, Sherelle, Job Jobse, Denmark and Dalila on Friday and Young Marco, Avalon Emerson, John Talabot, GAZZI and Toccororo on Saturday.

And finally, the area Calm, intended for slow tempos and high intensities, will feature DJ Der, Formica, Olivia, Phoebe and Xamana Jones on the opening day. On Friday GAZZI will be in charge of curating the stage and for this he will have 8kitoo, Malibu, Ouri, Senda Fatal and Tenguerengue. And on Saturday the person in charge of hosting the stage will be Denmark that will join Fantasilandia, Ghazal, Kebra, Linnea and Sukumons in their ranks.

Bonds are for sale at the festival website and on the website of seetickets, with the possibility of payment in installments and access to camping. Day tickets will be available from next Thursday, March 9 at a promotional price of €70.