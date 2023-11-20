Pavia. The “Sustainability Report Award” was awarded to WINDTRE

WINDTRE was awarded the “Sustainability Report Award” in the Diversity & Inclusion category, by the Department of Economic and Business Sciences of the University of Pavia.

The event, now in its fifth edition, it took place on Tuesday 7 November 2023 in the Aula Magna of the University.

An opportunity to enhance companies that stand out as examples of excellence and deepen the debate on topics such as the environment, social responsibility and corporate governance with experts and professionals in the sector.

The award certifies WINDTRE’s constant commitment to promoting well-being and inclusion at all levels, tracing a more sustainable and inclusive path. This recognition is in addition to the others already received by the company for its Diversity & Inclusion and equity policies in remuneration processes.

WINDTRE was named Top Employer in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year and received the EQUALSALARY certification for equal pay between women and men. Furthermore, the company has promoted various initiatives aimed at promoting an open culture that respects diversity and promoting work-life balance, well-being and full fulfillment of its people, through a smart working model, called “Human Working”, based on flexibility, responsibility, trust and attention to relationships.

More generally, thanks to the implementation of concrete policies Diversity & InclusionWINDTRE, which also received a special mention from Corriere della Sera and NeXt precisely for the attention paid to the issues of gender equality and inclusion, aims to create an inclusive working environment that encourages dialogue between the different generations present in the company and which promotes an open and respectful culture in which one can express one’s uniqueness, skills and potential.

Furthermore, for years WINDTRE has been implementing solutions and projects aimed at accompanying the country towards a more sustainable and inclusive future and aims to achieve, by 2030, ambitious results in the context of all three ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) dimensionsin line with the UN 2030 Agenda.

