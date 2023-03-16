Home World Pay attention to all the details and become the winner of great gifts! | Entertainment
Viewers of Kurir Television and loyal fans of the new hit series “The Ring of Destiny” every weekday from 11 a.m. on the “Puls of Serbia” show will have the opportunity to win gifts.

The interest in the “Ring of Fate” series is huge, and the intriguing story of two sisters has captivated audiences around the world. Kurir television has also provided prizes for all those who follow closely and know every detail from the series. All that is required is for them to correctly answer the given question from the episode that was broadcast the day before, and the fastest answer leads to a prize.

Follow the show “Puls of Serbia” on weekdays from 11 a.m., because every day a new question awaits you and a new opportunity to win a gift. Watching your favorite series “The Ring of Destiny” will never be the same again, pay attention to every detail and take the opportunity to be the winner of the daily prize!

The rules of the prize game can be found at the link.

