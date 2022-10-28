A still from the “Desert Light” unit of “Our Decade”.Pictures from the Internet

In the “Tang Palace Night Banquet” unit, literary and art workers represented by Chen Ran and Yi Wenyan sought inspiration from the excellent traditional Chinese culture and created explosive dances; in the “Love” unit, young Han coach Zhang Lei went to Xinjiang. Teaching in a rural middle school, exploring the football talents of students of all ethnic groups, changed their destiny, and his life was also changed by this group of teenagers; in the “Light of the Desert” unit, Chinese builder Chen Yuyuan went to North Africa to join hands with the local people. The joint construction of a green and clean energy base has also lit up the light of people-to-people bonds and common development… The TV series “Our Ten Years”, which tells these moving stories, is now on the air. In addition to the recent broadcasts of “Daughter of the Mountain”, “Song of Lushan”, “People by the Canal”, “Big Exam”, etc., major themed TV series have continuously attracted the attention of audiences at home and abroad.

Present the style of the times

These dramas present a new look of China from the achievements of the ten years, and describe the development and changes from the perspective of the people who have struggled for ten years, and complete the picture scroll of the era in which “we” write and write “us”. “Our Ten Years” brings together more than 4,000 crew members, including more than 40 outstanding domestic directors, screenwriters and actors, from strict governance of the party to eradicating evil, from national unity to rural revitalization, from technological self-improvement to overseas aid Jian, with 11 unit dramas show all aspects of the current Chinese society and people’s life. “Spring Breeze and the South Bank of the Green River” and “The Daughter of the Mountain” tell the stories of grassroots cadres leading the masses to overcome poverty and carry out rural reform, and promote the concept of “the interests of the masses come first”; The interaction between homes outlines a cross-section of an era, and vividly depicts the relationship between technology and people, technology and the country.

full of fireworks

These dramas tell down-to-earth, warm, and resonant Chinese stories, using the “mortal hearts” from the perspective of the common people to write the “fireworks” of ordinary life. “Our Ten Years” comes and goes from life, the whole play is refined and vivid, full of fresh and meaningful human feelings. “People by the Canal” focuses on the pollution control of the Grand Canal, ecological protection, declaration of World Heritage and other core events, connecting government departments, enterprises, villages and towns, and ordinary people, reaching a wide range of people and their daily lives, and depicting a new era of “Map of the Grand Canal”. When telling the advanced deeds of Huang Wenxiu, “Dashan’s Daughter” rationalized a series of behaviors, practices, and life of the hero. For example, she chose to return to Baini Village to become a grass-roots civil servant because she was also favored by people who love the society. Funding; the play also shows Huang Wenxiu as an ordinary young woman, the grievances when she first came to Baini Village to clash with the locals, and her emotional loss of control when she learned that her father had cancer, showing the true emotions of the hero.

Accelerate overseas spread

“Our Ten Years” planned a new attempt and breakthrough in overseas dissemination during the topic selection and planning stage. At present, the drama has been translated into more than 20 languages ​​including English, Vietnamese, French, Arabic, Spanish, Thai, Russian, Indonesian, etc. It will be broadcast on more than 20 overseas channels, covering more than 200 countries and regions.

“Big Exam” has been launched simultaneously in 191 overseas countries and regions through iQIYI International Station, IQIYI APP and IQ.COM. Play online.Miao Chun

