Payment by check is dying out in Serbia | Info

Financial expert Vladimir Vasić says that checks are slowly dying out in Serbia.

According to data from the National Bank of Serbia, until November 9 last year, the total number of payment transactions made by checks in Serbia was almost 4.6 million. Payment by deferred checks among citizens of Serbia it is still very popular and represented. Checks are issued upon personal request, and there are also account packages that include checks. Most often, one of the conditions is that it is the client has been employed indefinitely for at least six months, and often signs a promissory note or some other type of guarantee when approving checks. Although very popular, this means of payment is slowly dying out.

In a statement for Nova, financial expert Vladimir Vasić says that, nevertheless, checks are slowly dying out in Serbia. “The value of using checks decreases from 5 to 10% during the year. Citizens are turning to some more digital payment methods, such as credit cards,” says Vasić. He adds that the checks will probably disappear.

“A part of the population likes to use a check. You have to write it down, so you can keep track of whether you have paid or not – it’s a bit analog. Today we live in a digital world. A check is practically a greater cost for the bank than a benefit,” says the interlocutor.

What is the main danger?

The maximum check amount is 5,000 dinars. “You have to take care that that day you have money in your account when the check comes due. In order not to go into an illegal deficit,” Vasić warns. The check is popular among the elderly population. It is, in fact, a security by which the issuer (the owner of the check) gives the bank, practically an order to pay the applicant the specified amount of money.

Check or card?

Today, cards take precedence, but checks can still be far more profitable and “cheaper”. The main difference compared to some other types of payment is that with checks – no interest. “With the help of checks, you pay with your money from the future, and when you pay with credit cards, you pay in the present, but with other people’s money,” Dušan Uzelac, editor of the Kamatica portal, told “Nova” earlier.

As he explains, the difference between using checks and using cards is that you will, when you use other people’s money, you have to pay interest for it, and if you use your own money, there is no interest. “That’s what banks don’t like – that you finance yourself with your money from the future, without taking a loan from them and that they then charge interest on it. And that’s the essential difference, checks don’t generate interest expense, while all cards generate some additional cost,” says Uzelac.

