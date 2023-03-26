Home World Payment of pensions for March 2023 | Info
Payment of pensions for March 2023

Payment of pensions for March 2023 | Info

The Republic Fund for Pension and Disability Insurance has announced that pension payments for March 2023 will start on April 4.

Source: Mondo/ Goran Sivački

According to the payment calendar in April published by the Republic Fund for Pension and Disability Insurance, pensions will be the first to receive pensions this month from the self-employed category, to whom pensions for March, which are normally paid in April, start arriving on April 4.

Pensions will be paid on the same day to those who receive them through current accounts and to those whose pensions arrive at home addresses or pick them up at post office counters. Two days later, On April 6, payments will begin for two categories of pensioners, namely military and agricultural, regardless of which method of payment they chose.

The most numerous group of pensioners, those from the category of employees, will receive their incomes as usual last, so those whose pensions arrive at their home addresses or pick them up at the counters will start receiving their income mail from April 7, and for pensioners who receive their incomes through current accounts, from April 11. With this check, the oldest receives the same amounts as during the previous payment.

