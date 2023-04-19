Home » Payment of pensions for the month of April 2023 | Info
World

Payment of pensions for the month of April 2023 | Info

by admin
Payment of pensions for the month of April 2023 | Info

The payment of pensions may be postponed by one day, and only to the category of pensioners from “self-employed”.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Many pensioners are already wondering when the payment of April pensions will start, even though we have “passed” a little more than half a month. Many people ask this question because they were worn out during Easter, but also because of the fact that a new holiday is coming.

The PIO fund will publish a detailed payment calendar, most likely in the last week of April. There may be a change in payment due to Labor Day, which is celebrated on May 1 and 2. Both days will be non-working days and the payment of pensions may be postponed by one day, and only for the category of pensioners from “self-employed”.

Until now, pensions were paid out on the 2nd of the month, and then pensioners in the self-employed category received pensions. In the following days, pensions were received by the oldest employees in the category, writes Blic.

Detailed payment calendar according to current practice

– For pensioners in the “Self-employed” category

  • 2. per month through current accounts, to home addresses and at post office counters

– For pensioners in the “agricultural” and “military” categories

  • 4. per month through current accounts, a
  • 6 of the month to home addresses and at post office counters

– For pensioners who are in the “Employed” category

  • 10th of the month through current accounts, a
  • 13th of the month to home addresses and post office counters

(WORLD)

You may also like

Udinese-Cremonese / Beware of Cyriel Dessers: Friulians warned

U.S. media: Frequent gun violence in Alabama is...

Dodik on the relationship between the FBiH and...

Unequal pay in football ~ ukuthamba’s blog

“#NoiCislWe are in the suburbs, among the people”

Momčilo Antonijević garlic cleans blood vessels | Magazine

Russian Court Upholds Detention of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich...

Luigi Covatta, great visionary and protagonist of the...

IVECO BUS / Foggia: Bus Division yesterday inaugurated...

Udinese News – Who goes up and who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy