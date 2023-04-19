Payment of pensions for the month of April 2023 | Info

The payment of pensions may be postponed by one day, and only to the category of pensioners from “self-employed”.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Many pensioners are already wondering when the payment of April pensions will start, even though we have “passed” a little more than half a month. Many people ask this question because they were worn out during Easter, but also because of the fact that a new holiday is coming.

The PIO fund will publish a detailed payment calendar, most likely in the last week of April. There may be a change in payment due to Labor Day, which is celebrated on May 1 and 2. Both days will be non-working days and the payment of pensions may be postponed by one day, and only for the category of pensioners from “self-employed”.

Until now, pensions were paid out on the 2nd of the month, and then pensioners in the self-employed category received pensions. In the following days, pensions were received by the oldest employees in the category, writes Blic.

Detailed payment calendar according to current practice

– For pensioners in the “Self-employed” category

2. per month through current accounts, to home addresses and at post office counters

– For pensioners in the “agricultural” and “military” categories

4. per month through current accounts, a

6 of the month to home addresses and at post office counters

– For pensioners who are in the “Employed” category

10th of the month through current accounts, a

13th of the month to home addresses and post office counters

(WORLD)