Payments, Africa expands its platform to overcome dependence on the dollar

To increasingly expand a “Pan-African” payment platform, with a double objective in the background: to stimulate transactions in local currencies and reduce dependence on US dollars. It is the model that is driving the expansion of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (Papss), a digital infrastructure to allow banks and other financial intermediaries to make instant payments in the over 50 economies of the continent. At the moment the system has received the adhesion of nine countries and as many central banks, those of Gambia, Ghana, Djibouti, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The prediction: 15-20 countries in the platform within the year

The African Export-Import Bank, the multilateral institution funding the project, expects the total to rise to 15-20 economies by the end of the year, accelerating an integration aligned with the African continental free trade area model: the maxi-area of ​​free trade which should attenuate or completely dismantle the barriers on a market as vast as it is fragmented, with shares of intra-African trade crushed to minimum values ​​both in imports and in exports (10% and 17% of the total according to McKinsey consulting firm). For now, the platform remains linked to the US dollar, but the African Export-Import Bank is working with the central institutions of the various countries to develop an exchange rate mechanism for the convertibility of the 42 operating currencies on the continent.

Reduce dollar-dependence

“What we are doing is ‘taming’ intra-African payments,” said the president of Afreximbank, the Nigerian Benedict Oramah, at the institute’s meeting which ended yesterday in Accra (Ghana). Oramah himself, reports the Bloomberg agency, underlined that the platform’s ambition is not to completely “bypass” the dollar or other international currencies, including the euro or the yuan. However, one of the functions remains that of reducing dependence on the greenback, protecting African economies from a depreciation of currencies which exacerbates the inflationary grip on the Continent.

An analysis by the International Monetary Fund shows that African currencies lost an average of 8% of their value against the greenback from January to mid-May of this year alone, exacerbating a rise in prices fought with rate hikes of interest. The Central Bank of Nigeria, the first African economy by GDP, returned from the seventh consecutive tightening in the meeting at the end of May 2023, bringing the reference rate from 18% to 18.5%. The overall increase, from May 2022 to May 2023, travels in the order of 700 basis points.

