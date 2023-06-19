Home » Pd, regional councilor Alessio D’Amato resigns from the National Assembly: “Brigades and balaclavas also not”
World

Pd, regional councilor Alessio D’Amato resigns from the National Assembly: “Brigades and balaclavas also not”

by admin
Pd, regional councilor Alessio D’Amato resigns from the National Assembly: “Brigades and balaclavas also not”

I communicated to Stefano Bonaccini my resignation from the National Assembly of the Democratic Party“. The Councilor of the Lazio Region writes it on Twitter, Alessio D’Amato. “Brigades and balaclavas too No, it was a political mistake to participate in the 5s demonstration”.

“I love you – continues D’Amato – but I don’t find myself in this political line. I continue to work for an alternative to the sovereigns and populists ”, concludes the candidate for the Lazio region in the last elections and former health councilor with Nicola Zingaretti.

I communicated to Stefano Bonaccini that I don’t really find myself in this modality and therefore I am resigning“. From the president of the Democratic Party came “the answer I expected from those who have that role: to reflect and understand. But I explained to him that my decision is firm. Resignations are given, not announced. I’m used to it like this”, D’Amato then explained in an interview with Repubblica.it, after the announcement via Twitter that he had resigned from the dem National Assembly.

For D’Amato”it was a mistake to participate in a demonstration characterized by unacceptable watchwords: brigades, balaclavas. Also not. These are unacceptable words for those who come from a reformist and leftist culture, who have always fought against these forms of verbal violence. It was a political mistake and an underestimation, I see a sort of gregarious spirit in this participation. Even more serious is the lack of immediate public dissent from Grillo and Ovadia”.

“These are assessments that I will make together with others in the coming days. I don’t find myself in this political line”, he replies D’Amato to the hypothesis that he may also leave the party. “I do not know. I certainly feel a great unease, not since today. Even on sensitive topics such as the uterus for rent, the position taken on the subject of abuse of office by our mayors. Then I don’t proselytize myself, I simply think with my head. I supported Bonaccini in the congressional phase and loyally made myself available, but this line does not produce an alternative government”, D’Amato continues, commenting on the hypothesis that others leave the Democratic Party. “Now the theme is to build the alternativethen we will see in the next few days”, concludes D’Amato, with respect to the question on his possible adhesion to the Third Pole.

You may also like

Austria, an Islamist attack on Vienna Pride foiled

Novak mĐoković accepted Ibrahimović’s challenge for padel |...

Suzana Mančić admitted that she cheated on men...

How to repel mosquitoes 7 natural ways |...

More than half of Americans support pardoning Trump...

Palermo, boss of the 3 tons of drugs:...

Schlein makes the fortune of the center-right, razored...

Daily horoscope for June 19, 2023 | Magazine...

The owner of the land in Bistrica about...

surprises, trials and flash televoting

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy