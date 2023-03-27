The secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein will repeat the names of Clare Braga e you Francesco Boccia as group leader of the House and Senate. In yesterday’s meeting, the president Stefano Bonaccini he had told his parents to wait for a proposal from the secretary.

The meeting of parliamentarians who supported Bonaccini yesterday was deserted by the 21 “new olive” parliamentarians who, in the name of party unity, have already communicated that they do not want to oppose alternative proposals to the names proposed by the secretary. The ball therefore passes to the reformist base, the former Renzian current of the president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini and to the other parliamentarians for the dem president. They will have to decide whether to nominate other names other than Boccia and Braga. Or if maybe not to oppose other candidates but to abstain from voting.

Tomorrow the secretary will participate in the first meeting of Dem deputies and senators convened for tomorrow. After the group leaders have been elected, the secretariat will be composed on Tuesday.