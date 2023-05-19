PDP will request the amendment of the law on animal protection Info

The club of PDP deputies will propose changes to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska regarding abuse and torture of animals.

The goal, they say, is to prevent further arbitrary interpretations of it and contribute to the prevention of numerous major consequences for society.

Although this law provides for fines or imprisonment for those who torture or kill animalsin practice, it is interpreted differently, and the perpetrators of this act often go unpunished, which can lead to much greater consequences, as well as danger to people.

“Associations and individuals dealing with animal protection pointed out to us that in practice it often happens that because of the unclear wording in the aforementioned law, prosecutors deny the police the opportunity to initiate an investigation. Article 390 of the Criminal Code states that the person who abuses animals will be held accountable, and the authorities in the case of torturing an animal do not want to react, claiming that the legally stated word is in the plural.explained the PDP deputy in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Mirna Savić-Banjac.

She points out that it is multi-level action is needed, better information and education of the public about the importance of reporting animal abuse, as well as changing the controversial terminology in Article 390 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpskain order to avoid any possibility of not taking the necessary actions against persons who are suspected of this criminal offense.

Member of the PDP in the NSRS, Tanja Vukomanovićadds that they discussed this topic with associations for animal protection, with whom they will raise more questions when it comes to the mentioned topic.

“The club of PDP deputies in the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska will in the coming period initiate the necessary steps to formulate the mentioned article of the law more clearly, but will also extend all other steps within its competence in order to urgently face the problem that is a great threat to every healthy society. Torturing and killing animals shows that a person can have more serious psychological problems, and the neglect and impunity of such people can lead to even greater consequences.”she concluded.

He adds that experts, as well as numerous examples, indicate that torturing and killing animals can be transferred to a lack of empathy towards people, and also lead to violent behavior towards people.

