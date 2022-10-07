The Holy See’s Hospital for the Holy Infant of Jesus continues its efforts to receive and treat Ukrainian children and their families fleeing the war. Leonya’s mum Yana said it was a job done with care and enthusiasm.

(Vatican News Network)The Hospital of the Holy Child of Jesus in Rome continues its mission to receive and treat Ukrainian children and their families fleeing war. In the past seven months, the war has entered the lives of everyone, especially many Ukrainians, and changed their destiny. For children, it is a brutal conflict because the war marks are left on them. The visible marks are scars or amputations, the invisible wounds are the unbearable sounds of the bombardments getting louder and planes flying by.

Sara Catena, an external patient contact at Jesus Christ Infant Hospital, said: “These children arrived with severe trauma because they were in their daily lives and suddenly found themselves under bombs. When they came here, , silent and speechless, but then through the efforts of clinical psychological services, educators, and music therapy, a way of giving children expression through music, we were able to slowly bring them through the trauma.”

Sarah pointed out that since the outbreak of the war on February 24, the Holy Innocent Hospital has admitted and treated about 1,600 children. There are currently 20 children in hospital and 13 sick children in host homes for a total of 33 families. These figures show comprehensive assistance: not only to treat sick children, but also to care for their parents and grandparents. To overcome language barriers, the hospital also offers courses in Italian. “We are very pleased with these contributions because, from a human point of view, it enriches our work,” Sarah said.

Mariana Mitiai, a Ukrainian, has been receiving patients from her country who have come to Italy at the Hospital of the Holy Infant for three months. She kept repeating that it was a “remarkable hospital” in which “a big united family in which all support and help each other”. Mariana explained that she saw firsthand how highly professional and free the medical care the hospital provided. This is very important to parents of sick children whose children’s life is their most precious thing. They also expressed concern about what was happening in Ukraine.

Ana Osipova is the mother of Lionya, a boy hospitalized with a tumor. They left Ukraine on March 26, entered Italy on March 27, and went to the Hospital of the Holy Infant for Leon Yakai for treatment. Yana said that during this time, she personally felt the care of the entire hospital.

