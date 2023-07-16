Peace Talks Table between Colombian Government and ELN Concludes in Havana

Title: Colombian Government and ELN Advance Peace Talks during Recent Havana Session

Date: July 15, 2023

This Saturday, July 15, the plenary session of the Peace Talks Table between the Colombian National Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) concluded in Havana. The session, which began on July 10, saw significant progress in the ongoing peace negotiations.

The decision to hold the session in Havana was a joint agreement between both parties, with support from guarantor countries, permanent companions, and cooperation nations. The Cuban government facilitated the conditions for a Commission of the Peace Dialogues Table to meet in Havana since June 20, working towards finalizing the protocols that were signed on July 13.

Nine protocols were signed during the session, addressing crucial aspects of the peace agreement. These protocols include delineating the role of the Peace Dialogues Table in compliance with the Bilateral, National and Temporary Ceasefire; establishing the function of the Catholic Church in the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism; ensuring social oversight and humanitarian protection mechanisms within the ceasefire agreement, among others.

Additionally, the glossary of terms for the Bilateral, National and Temporary Ceasefire Agreement was agreed upon, enhancing clarity and understanding between both parties.

Furthermore, the Operating Regulations and the Work Plan of the National Participation Committee, responsible for designing societal participation in the peace process, were adopted. The committee is set to be installed in Bogotá, Colombia, on August 3, 2023.

The latest round of talks marks a significant step forward in the Colombian government’s ongoing efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement with the ELN. The focus on ceasefire protocols and the establishment of mechanisms for monitoring and verification indicate a commitment to building trust and ensuring compliance from both sides.

As Cuba continues to serve as a facilitator and guarantor of the negotiations, these recent developments highlight the country’s unwavering support for peace in Colombia.

The next round of talks is anticipated to address additional items on the agenda and further solidify the progress made thus far. With the signing of crucial protocols and the establishment of the National Participation Committee, the path to peace in Colombia looks promising, bringing hope for a better future for the country and its citizens.

