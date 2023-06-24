Peach’s performance at Music Week | Fun

Singer Anđela Ignjatović, who is better known as Breskvica, fell ill in the middle of her performance at the “Music Week” festival.

Singer Anđela Ignjatović, better known as Breskvica, had a performance last night at the “Music Week” festival, which was interrupted halfway through. It was not clear to the visitors of the festival what happened at the moment, but Breskvica has now decided to speak up and explain what happened.

She suddenly fell ill and, as she says, was unable to continue the performance. On her Instagram profile, she issued a public apology to everyone who came to listen to her.

“My dears, thank you for coming last night and sorry that we had to stop halfway through the performance, I got sick and really couldn’t continue. I’ll see you again soon. I kiss you and I love you”, wrote Breskvica on the networks. Breskvica, let’s remind you, was recently in the focus of public interest when she held a joint performance with Lepa Brena, and the folk diva was then unable to guess the stage name of her younger colleague.

“I’m always for new things and new stories. I like new things, but I can’t always give something new! That’s why I like that this is now a mix of music… What’s your name, Strawberry, Peach? Well, Peach ” Brena asked herself at the press conference, which made many laugh, but Breskvica did not blame her.

“I had the honor of performing with our two biggest stars. I am proud of that. I have already performed with Dragan in Paris and that woman is the most wonderful thing in the world. She is such a wonderful being that I cannot explain it. I had the opportunity to Bren to see when I was coming off the stage for the first time in my life. I just looked at her and didn’t know what to tell her how happy I was,” said Breskvica, “Kurir” reported.

