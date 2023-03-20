Peđa Medenica had emergency vocal cord surgery.

Source: Instagram/medenica_pedja

Because of the intervention, he canceled all scheduled performances, and local media report that everything went well. The singer is currently recovering, but is still unable to speak.

Let us recall that the singer Edita Aradinović also had vocal cord surgery. Then, a few days after the operation, she published a video in which she spoke to her followers for the first time, and her voice sounded completely different.

00:39 Edita Aradinović sounds like this after vocal cord surgery Source: Courier Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!