Peđa Mijatović on marriage with Elena Karić | Fun

Predrag Peđa Mijatović spoke in an emotional interview about the loss of the son he had with Elena Karić, and now about the marriage which, in his opinion, “was a mistake”.

Former Yugoslav national team player and Partizan and Real Madrid footballer Predrag Peđa Mijatović was a guest on the show where he spoke for the first time about the death of his son Andrej, but also admitted that he thinks his marriage to designer Elena Karaman Karić “was a mistake”.

“I don’t know if I’ve broken many women’s hearts, I don’t think so. Usually, football players, due to their lifestyle and rapid maturation, usually decide to take the step of getting married and creating a family at a very young age. That was the case with me. He got married, had a child and focused on his career. Maybe if I could go back again, I probably wouldn’t do something like that. But that was completely normal then, and when you analyze all former football players of my era, it’s more or less the same – 21, 22, 23 years old, kids who are focused on football, get married young, a lot of them make a mistake, like I did, and get divorcedwell, all kinds of things, but that’s normal for a football player of those years,” Mijatović said and revealed the details of his divorce with Elena.

“From this perspective, I think it was a mistake because I got divorced after six or seven years. Every divorce makes you realize that you were wrong. I didn’t know it was a mistake at the time, but from this perspective I say it is a mistake and it should be understood as such, no other way. Not only are you young, but your profession makes you unable to concentrate when you are there. I was a fanatic, I came to Partizan, had those six months of crisis, and my focus was to be what was expected of me and that there was no room for some other things. And when someone suggests something to you, by default I say it’s valid, but you’re not concentrating on it, the focus was football,” admitted the former footballer in the show “Una, due, tre”.

“Everything in the past is in the past, let’s talk about the present and what awaits us in the future. You don’t need to talk, especially those awkward things, there is no need to bring back those ancient things that were long, long forgotten,” said Mijatović.

Elena and Peđa got married in the early nineties, when Elena was only 19 years old. They started their life together in Valencia, where they stayed until the end of their marriage, from which they had two sons, Luka and Andrej. Andreja was born with cerebral palsy and died at the age of 14, in 2009.

Peđa remarried and with his wife Aneta has three daughters Lola, Nadja and Nina.