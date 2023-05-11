Pedersen wins in the sprint on the Caracciolo seafront

Leknessund keeps the pink jersey
The Norwegian Andreas Leknessund (Dsm) remains in command of the general classification.
Once the fugitives are taken back, Pedersen wins
It’s over! De Marchi and Clarke caught up 200 meters from the finish, Mads Pedersen wins in the sprint ahead of Jonathan Milan and Pascal Ackermann.
The group returns to Naples: De Marchi and Clarke in front
The group arrived in Naples: Herculaneum, Portici, San Giorgio and then via delle Repubbliche Marinare. De Marchi and Clarke are still ahead but the lead is under a minute.
De Marchi and Clarke try to resist
After 123km of racing, De Marchi and Clarke continue their action: the peloton remains 2’30” behind at -39km, Cavendish very far away, now 12′ behind the two pacesetters.
Only two fugitives remain in Sorrento
The group of fugitives falls apart: Clarke and De Marchi remain alone at the flying finish line in Sorrento while the lead from the group dwindles to 2’37”. Cavendish is very far away at 9’43”.
Verre taken up by the group, Cavendish comes off
After almost 80 km of solitary escape, the peloton caught up with Verre who tried in vain to reach the five leaders: a very long but unsuccessful action.
On the second Gpm of the day (third category) in Picco Sant’Angelo he lost contact with the Cavendish group, the king of sprinters who will hardly be able to return to battle with the other sprinters on the Naples seafront.
100 kilometers to go
Situation unchanged in the lead when there are 100 km to go to the finish: the five fugitives have a 2 minute advantage over Verre and 3’28” over the peloton.
It’s raining on the Chiunzi pass
The climb towards the Chiunzi pass begins and it also begins to rain on the five treaders who lead the group on the second category Gpm at an altitude of 650 meters. The first at the top is Gavazzi, the group is five minutes away.
The Giro stops in Pompeii: the first breakaway starts
The Giro stops in Pompeii and the first escape attempt arrives: the first to sprint is De Marchi, who gains a hundred meters on the group. Gavazzi, Clark, Quarterman and Delettre follow him: it’s a five-man breakaway and the advantage over the group immediately becomes substantial: over three minutes.
Two punctures before kilometer zero
Difficult start for many riders: even before the zero kilometer Niccolò Bonifazio suffers mechanical problems and replaces the rear wheel, then Jonathan Milan also stops due to a puncture.
Let’s go: Evenepoel is there too
Remco Evenepoel, one of the favorites for the final victory of the Giro d’Italia, is regularly at the starting line of the sixth stage of the Corsa rosa with start and finish in Naples. The Belgian QuickStep rider was the victim of a double crash yesterday during the stage from Atripalda to Salerno, suffering a strong contusion to his right side which had put his start in doubt. Before leaving, there was also a little curtain for the rainbow jersey, which he started dribbling on stage with a blue-and-white ball, the colors of Naples, the fresh champion of Italy.
First case of Covid: it’s the French Russian
First Covid case at the Giro d’Italia. The Frenchman of Arkéa-Samsic, Clément Russo, tested positive for the coronavirus on the eve of the sixth stage in Naples and had to abandon the race. The team’s announcement on social channels: «Clément Russo, who tested positive for Covid-19, will not take the start of the 6th stage of the Giro d’Italia. Have a good recovery », the text of the tweet from the Breton team.
The security task force is on the field
As announced on the eve, traffic bans were triggered along all the roads of the route followed by cyclists and also on the streets that cross that route. To supervise the correct functioning of the organizational machine there are 550 municipal police officers with ten crane trucks to take away the prohibited cars.
Opens the pink village to the Plebiscite
Opens the pink village to the Plebiscite. There are dozens of Neapolitans already lined up waiting for the start of the stage scheduled for 1pm.
Protest signs in Ravello
Protest signs to ask for greater safety on the roads of the Amalfi coast were placed during the night by relatives and friends of Nicola Fusco – the driver who died while driving his bus, which crashed into the void – on the hairpin bend where the accident the passage of the Giro d’Italia is expected.
The family members of the victim, recalling that there have been numerous fatal accidents on those roads over the years, believe that the cause of the bus going off the road was the lack of maintenance of the road surface; the poor condition of the roadside barriers would have been another contributing cause of the accident.
Schools closed in two municipalities
Today no school for the students of the municipalities that will be involved in the route of the Giro, the Fourth and the Sixth: the decision was made at the last moment, yesterday, to avoid logistical difficulties in reaching the institutes on the day in which many roads will be closed to traffic and travel will be extremely complex.
The whole stage live on Rai and Eurosport
Like every year, Rai and Eurosport broadcast the stage of the Giro d’Italia live. It starts on RaiSport Hd from 11.55 to 14, from 14 channel change on Rai 2 until the end of the stage. On Eurosport 1 HD, on the other hand, connection from 12:30 until closing.
The route of the stage
From Naples to Naples, a journey of 162 kilometers in a city all colored in blue. After the departure from Piazza del Plebiscito, the pink caravan will move towards the Amalfi coast, circumnavigating Vesuvius and passing the Chiunzi Pass, 2nd category Mountain Grand Prix of 8.3 kilometers at 6.3%. Once you reach Amalfi, you return to Naples via Positano and the Sorrento peninsula, where there is also the 3 category climb of Picco Sant’Angelo (9 kilometers at 4%). At that point there will be 68 kilometers to go, a path full of ups and downs that will take you back to the finish line in via Caracciolo.
The departure at 13 from the Plebiscite
From Naples to Naples, the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia starts from Piazza del Plebiscito at 1pm. The arrival time on the Caracciolo seafront is instead expected between approximately 5pm and 5.30pm.