Pedro Sánchez apologizes for the “undesirable effects” of the consent law

The Spanish prime minister, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, has apologized to the victims of sexual abuse and assaults for the “undesirable effects” of the Law for the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom introduced last year by his government. The law stipulates that any sexual act in which one of the persons involved has not given explicit consent is considered rape, and has eliminated the previous distinction between “sexual abuse” and “sexual assault” (i.e. rape): until that At the moment, in Spain, rapes were considered only relationships in which threats, violence or coercion were demonstrable. The law is also often called law of only yes is yes“the law according to which only yes is yes”.

However, the law has led to unforeseen consequences that were underestimated by those who promoted and approved it. Dozens and dozens of people convicted of crimes against sexual freedom have been able to present an application for sentence review, in some cases obtaining a reduction which, for certain circumstances, the new law provides for, or a release from prison. The law of “only yes is yes” in fact makes all the crimes against sexual freedom converge into a single crime. By opting for a single penalty for even very different conduct, it then established a very broad progressive scale of penalties. However, this reformulation has led to changes in the maximum and minimum penalties and, in some cases, to lowering the minimum penalties for certain types of offences. In Spain, as in Italy and generally in the liberal statesthe sentences can be modified even retroactively, if changes to the penal code take place that benefit the convicted persons. According to an official balance drawn up by the General Council of the Spanish Judiciary, consulted by Countrythe law led to the reduction of 978 sentences imposed on people convicted of sexual abuse and assault, 104 of which resulted in the prisoners’ release.

In an interview to the newspaper The mailSánchez openly said that these outcomes were not foreseen when the law was written and that they will have to be resolved, apologizing to victims of sexual assaults:

I apologize to the victims for these unwanted effects. I believe that no parliamentarian, including those of the parliamentary groups who voted against this law, is in favor of reducing the sentences of sexual offenders. So I apologize to the victims and we will find a solution to solve these unwanted effects, because it is the best way to defend the law itself.

One of the laws considered most important for the center-left government led by Sánchez has turned into a major political and above all social problem that has been talked about for months. However, Sánchez defended the measure, calling it “a good law that once again places Spain at the forefront in the protection of victims of sexual assaults from a global point of view”. However, he made it known that the parliamentary group of his party, the Socialist Party, is working on a proposed modification that corrects the unintended effects of the law itself while respecting “the heart” of the text, i.e. “consensus as a central element” . The law will therefore be changed “from a legal and technical point of view,” said Sánchez, but not from a political point of view.

