Peer violence in an elementary school in Belgrade, a girl was beaten Info

In the elementary school “Dositej Obradović” in Belgrade, peer violence has been happening for more than a year, and desperate parents do not know what to do to protect their children.

Izvor: Shutterstock.com/Ground Picture

In the elementary school “Dositej Obradović” in Voždovac peer violence is happening in Belgrade, according to a concerned parent who decided to disclose what is happening there to his daughter. IM, the father of a third grade student, said that his daughter came home with bruises on her body on several occasions. According to him, the bully is a student of that school who is nine years old and has been attacking children for a year and a half for no reason, and the school can’t do anything about it.

“It is about an above-average intelligent boy, who is bored in class, so he seems to have fun when he beats up a child from the class. Sometimes it’s bigger beatings, sometimes less, and mostly the targets are children who are physically weaker than him, including my daughter. At first we thought it was normal school pranks, but when my child came home with a blue stomach, I realized that the situation was very serious. I immediately reported him to the teacher and the principal and, aside from empty promises and his reduced grade in government, nothing was done.“, the worried father IM begins the story

His biggest fear was when his daughter called her mother from school screaming on the phone. That boy kicked his daughter, punched him and finally threw him on the table and strangled him!

“That was at the beginning of April. After the first lesson, he kicked her, hit her with his fists and finally threw her on the table and choked her, so the other children dragged him away. She screamed at her mother on the phone and was shaking“, states IM

The girl was taken to the health center after that gruesome incident. She was found to have minor injuries.

“We were also in Tiršova for an ultrasound. Fortunately, there were no major physical consequences, but the psychologist at that hospital found severe trauma. We were also at the police, where they just made an official note and said that only the school was responsible because everything happened there. When I called the principal in anger and despair and asked her why my child was not protected at school, she kept repeating that she was, even though I asked her why she was beaten so badly. She even threatened me with a lawsuit because I said all kinds of things to her in an affect“, adds IM

According to him, the bully’s parents are aware of their son’s behavior. The father of the violent boy claims that they are taking his son to a psychologist.

“His father was dead cold. He said they are working with him and taking him to a psychologist. I also heard that expulsion from primary school is not possible, only transfer, and the question is who would accept him with a reduced grade in governance“, adds IM

IM addressed i republican educational inspector Vesna Zagorac, but says he hasn’t heard back from her for almost two months. In the end, he said that before this attack in April on his daughter, she was attacked once more and then he rushed to the school, but he was not allowed to enter. As he says, four people kept him from entering.

