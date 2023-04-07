Home World Peer violence in Belgrade girls fight | Info
A new case of peer violence was recorded in an elementary school in Belgrade.

A new case of peer violence was recorded in an elementary school in Kaludjerica, Belgrade. The video shows a fight between two girls in an elementary school.

The bully girl is in the eighth grade of the elementary school from Kaluđerica, and the girl who was slapped is in the sixth grade, but from another school“, said the source who wished to remain anonymous.

An older girl slapped a younger girl whose glasses fell off. After the hit, she started to tear up and said that her dad bought her those glasses.

The glasses are gone, fuck him. If it happens again, I will break you“, said the girl who hit the sixth grader.

Source: Social networks

(MONDO/Kurir)

