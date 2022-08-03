Pelosi arrives in Taiwan Chinese state media reports military plane crosses Taiwan Strait

According to Taiwan media reports, the military plane aboard U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport at around 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday.

Based on previous media reports, when Pelosi’s military plane sailed along the east coast of Taiwan Island, Chinese military planes were also crossing the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese state media CCTV reported at 10 p.m. on Tuesday that a Su-35 fighter jet of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force of the Chinese mainland was crossing the Taiwan Strait.

According to Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao, after the news appeared on the People’s Daily website, the website crashed due to too many viewers.

According to the Taiwanese media news cloud (ettoday.net) website, Sun Lifang, a spokesman for Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, told the outside world that no Su-35 fighter jets have been found to cross the Taiwan Strait, but other models have crossed the center line of the strait.

But later in the morning on Wednesday, the Taiwan Air Force reported that it had not found any Chinese military planes crossing the central line of the strait.

According to the latest information from the airline tracking website Flightradar24, Pelosi’s “SPAR19” military plane was sailing along the east coast of Taiwan Island at the time.

(Editor in charge: Wang Yun)