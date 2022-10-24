Pelosi downplays U.S. inflation, U.S. netizens criticize: Playing “word games” to change the topic

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-24 16:11

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (file photo)

Overseas Network, October 24. According to media reports such as “Newsweek” in the United States, on the 23rd local time, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Pelosi was criticized by public opinion for downplaying the inflation problem in the United States. Many American netizens criticized on social media, “Pelosi is playing ‘word games’ to change the topic” “Because of a guilty conscience, I don’t want people to talk about inflation.”

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% month-on-month in September and 8.2% year-on-year, and the inflation data exceeded expectations. Against this background, Pelosi said on a TV program on the 23rd, “When I hear people talking about inflation… We have to change the topic. Inflation is a global phenomenon… The currency of the European Union, the United Kingdom The inflation rate is higher than we have here.” She claimed that the fight in the US midterm elections is not about inflation, but about the cost of living.

Pelosi’s remarks subsequently sparked criticism on social media. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted that day that Pelosi wanted to divert the hot issue of inflation. Florida congressman Byron Donald also accused the U.S. government of causing high inflation and soaring living costs, “crushing down working-class families.”

In addition, many American netizens also posted on social media to express dissatisfaction with Pelosi’s remarks. Twitter user Arthur Schwartz said, “Pelosi doesn’t want people talking about inflation.” American comedian Tim Young quipped, “Pelosi thinks you’re too stupid to know that inflation affects the cost of living. .”