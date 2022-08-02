«Pray for her. Wish her a safe journey and one that is not defined by history as a sinner who has started an escalation that will lead to a full-scale war in the Taiwan Strait. ” She is Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US Chamber that various sources give arriving in Taipei today around 22 local (16 Italian). The author of the warning is Hu Xijin, the former director of the hawk Global TimesBeijing’s English-language state media.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, practically confirmed the visit: “It would not be an unusual event, we will not be intimidated by Beijing’s rhetoric.” The rumors about Pelosi’s agenda follow one another but converge on two points: he should stay for the night and meet with President Tsai Ing-wen. This means that it would not be a “technical stopover”, the option that could have “saved Beijing’s face” without giving in to his threats. But to decide China‘s reaction to what he considers an “unacceptable provocation” will be Xi Jinping.

After a fire and flames rhetoric, it’s hard not to come up with a strong response. Softer hypothesis: new record of air raids in the air defense identification space. Other options: the passage of jets directly over the island of Taiwan or an action on one of the smaller islands, perhaps the semi-uninhabited ones of the South China Sea (Dongsha and Taiping).

Yesterday, meanwhile, the eastern command of the Chinese army released a video saying “ready to fight the enemy”. Two new military exercises have been announced between today and August 6 between the Bohai Gulf and the Yellow Sea, in addition to those already planned off Guangdong, at the mouth of the South China Sea.

The US is instead creating a “buffer zone” to safeguard the movements of Pelosi, who yesterday started his tour in Singapore meeting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its strike group have positioned themselves in the Philippine Sea, not far from the Strait. But Asia is in turmoil not only with what is happening around Taiwan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last night that North Korea is preparing for a new nuclear test after 5 years.

Last Friday Kim Jong-un warned: «The South Korean regime is planning tactics to confront us militarily. These attempts will be immediately punished and the Seoul regime and its army will be eliminated ”.

