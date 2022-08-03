The president of the American House Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, provoking the wrath of Beijing, which responded on impulse by sending its jets into the Strait and then announcing military maneuvers to besiege the rebel island. And very late in the evening you summoned the American ambassador. The veteran Democrat, a champion of rights, assured her that she and the congressional delegation would be with her to honor “America’s unwavering commitment to supporting vibrant Taiwanese democracy.” It is the first visit to Taipei by a House speaker since 1997, after that of Newt Gingrich, widely reported as a complex and new headache for Joe Biden’s administration. Unofficially, the White House and the Pentagon have made no secret of their opposition to the Taipei stage, which has matured in a context in which US-China relations are at their lowest in recent decades. The Chinese media have announced the sending of Su-35 fighters of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army into the Taiwan Strait (hypothesis denied by the Taipei Defense which denounced the incursion of 21 aircraft) in the imminent landing, while immediately after a barrage of press releases, he condemned the arrival of Pelosi, at all levels. The Foreign Ministry issued a “firm condemnation” and spoke of “serious political provocation”; the Ministry of Defense has announced “joint military operations” and targeted around Taiwan with the armed forces “on alert”, as well as long-range artillery fire and missile launches in the waters east of the island.

UPDATES:

– 06.30: China: stop to export of natural sand to Taiwan

China has suspended the export of natural sand to Taiwan, dealing a severe blow at least immediately to the island’s strategic production of semiconductors. The move, further retaliation for the visit of the speaker of the American Chamber Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, was announced in a note from the Ministry of Commerce, according to which the decision was made “in line with relevant laws and regulations”. In spite of the measure, the world giant of Taiwanese microprocessors, Tmsc, earns 0.90% against a list in Taipei which, among the few in Asia, travels in negative territory, at -0.10%.

06.00 Tsai, we will not back down in the face of military threats

“In the face of deliberately increased military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will firmly support the sovereignty of our nation and continue to maintain the defense line of democracy ”. This was stated by Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen in a meeting with the press alongside the speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi, defined as “a devoted friend” of the island. In his speech, reported by the US media, Tsai reiterated his commitment to “maintain peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait and promised to make Taiwan a “key stabilizing force” for regional security, specifying that he would continue. to work with the United States to “strengthen cooperation” between the two countries.