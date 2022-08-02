Home World Pelosi to Taiwan: US House Speaker arrives at White House in Taipei, says China ready to show military power – BBC News
World

by admin
image source,Reuters

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei on the evening of Tuesday (August 2) local time with a delegation.

Taiwan media reported that Pelosi and his party will visit the Taiwan Legislative Yuan on the morning of the 3rd and hold talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

The report also said that Pelosi will accept a public interview with the media during her stay in Taiwan and is expected to leave Taiwan on the afternoon of the 3rd.

Since Washington cut diplomatic ties with Taipei and established diplomatic ties with Beijing in the 1970s, the highest-ranking US politician who has visited Taiwan has been the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In April 1997, Republican Newt Gingrich (Newt Gingrich, Taiwanese translation), the then Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan in a “whirlwind”.

