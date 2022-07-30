9 hours ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,EPA image caption, Pelosi is the second-in-line presidential successor after Vice President Harris

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off her Asia tour on Friday (July 29). At the regular press conference that day, she said that for security reasons, the content of the itinerary would not be disclosed.

Rumors of her visit to Taiwan had previously angered China, causing a diplomatic headache for the White House.In fact, Pelosi has a long history of criticizing China.。

The most famous one happened in 1991. That was two years after China cracked down on massive protests in Beijing, and she visited Tiananmen Square and displayed a flag in memory of the demonstrators who died.

The Chinese government has made no secret of its disdain for Pelosi, labelling her “full of lies and false information.”

China considers Taiwan a part of it, and despite Taiwan’s de facto autonomy, Beijing sees it as a separate province and does not rule out the use of force to unify Taiwan. China exerts enormous pressure to prevent other countries from recognizing Taiwan’s independent status.

China has warned of serious consequences if Pelosi does visit Taiwan.

She is the second-in-line presidential successor after Vice President Kamala Harris and, if she does, would be the most senior American politician since her predecessor Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997. See also The National Smart Education Public Service Platform Launches the Special Resource of "Big Ideological and Political Course"- Education Corner- Market Information Network

Pelosi reportedly plans to visit Singapore, Indonesia and Japan in early August, but it remains unclear whether she will stop in Taiwan.

White House officials reportedly even tried to persuade her not to do so as tensions between the U.S. and China continued. U.S. President Joe Biden recently told reporters that “the military doesn’t think it’s a good idea.”

But this isn’t the first time Pelosi has angered Chinese authorities.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, Taiwan holds annual “Hanguang” military exercise to simulate the attack of Chinese troops under tension

A visit to Tiananmen Square in 1991

Two years after protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square were crushed by Chinese troops, the then-California congressman visited the Chinese capital.

She slipped away from official escorts with two other members of Congress and came to Tiananmen Square without official Chinese permission.

There, they unfurled a small black banner that read, “For those who died for Chinese democracy.”

The police quickly surrounded the journalists covering the incident and drove the MPs out of the square.

China‘s foreign ministry later condemned the incident as a “premeditated farce”.

Some criticized Pelosi’s behavior during her 1991 visit. Pelosi was arrested on the spot because of his actions, Mike Chinoy, former CNN Beijing bureau chief, wrote in an op-ed for Foreign Policy.

Chinoy said he didn’t know what Pelosi was planning to do in the square and was detained for hours after police were unable to target a visiting foreign dignitary.

He wrote, “This is the first time I have experienced Pelosi poking the Chinese Communist ruler in the eye for her own high profile, recklessly.”

Pelosi also helped lead a resolution condemning China‘s 1989 actions, and for years she has spoken out about the “massacres” of demonstrators.

The following is her record of the incident on Twitter on the 30th anniversary of the “June 4th” in 2019.

Most recently, she issued a statement on the 33rd anniversary of this year’s Tiananmen Square protests, calling the demonstrations “one of the most politically courageous acts” and attacking the Communist Party’s “oppressive regime.”

Letter to Hu Jintao

In a 2002 meeting with then-Vice President Hu Jintao, Pelosi tried to forward him four letters expressing concern about the detention and imprisonment of activists in China and Tibet and calling for their release.

Hu Jintao refused to accept the letters.

Seven years later, Ms Pelosi reportedly handed another letter to Hu Jintao, now president, calling for the release of political prisoners, including prominent dissident Liu Xiaobo.

Liu Xiaobo was nominated for the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize but was not allowed to travel to Norway to receive the prize. He died of cancer in 2017 while still being held in China.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, China and the U.S. are arguing over the Taiwan issue, what do people in Beijing and Taipei think?

Oppose China’s hosting of the Olympics

As early as 1993, Pelosi opposed China‘s bid to host the Olympics, citing Beijing’s alleged human rights abuses.

She joined other lawmakers in urging then-President George Bush to boycott the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, unsuccessfully.

This year, the House speaker again led calls for a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over the treatment of China‘s Uighur Muslims.

“When the president of the country goes to China when there is a genocide going on in China, and you sit there, it really makes people wonder, what moral authority do you have to speak up for human rights issues anywhere in the world,” she said.

In response, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said U.S. politicians were not in a position to make “reckless and groundless criticism” of China.

Pelosi has also pushed for years to link China‘s trade status to its human rights record and attach conditions to China‘s accession to the World Trade Organization.