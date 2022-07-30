Home World Pelosi’s anti-China past: 1991 private visit to Tiananmen Square to display protest banners – BBC News
World

Pelosi’s anti-China past: 1991 private visit to Tiananmen Square to display protest banners – BBC News

by admin
news/240/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/ED62/production/_126107706_62360591.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,EPA

image caption,

Pelosi is the second-in-line presidential successor after Vice President Harris

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off her Asia tour on Friday (July 29). At the regular press conference that day, she said that for security reasons, the content of the itinerary would not be disclosed.

Rumors of her visit to Taiwan had previously angered China, causing a diplomatic headache for the White House.In fact, Pelosi has a long history of criticizing China.

The most famous one happened in 1991. That was two years after China cracked down on massive protests in Beijing, and she visited Tiananmen Square and displayed a flag in memory of the demonstrators who died.

The Chinese government has made no secret of its disdain for Pelosi, labelling her “full of lies and false information.”

