Pelosi’s farewell speech to the House of Representatives: Said to have worked with three presidents but did not mention Trump

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-18 21:05

Overseas Network, November 18th, according to US Fox News reports, on the 17th local time, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi delivered a farewell speech in Congress, saying that she would not seek re-election as the leader of the Democratic Party. When reviewing the experience of cooperating with previous presidents, Only Trump was not mentioned.

Pelosi said that she has worked with three US presidents, including the current one. When referring to the previous presidents, she said that she had worked with George W. Bush to realize investment in clean energy, and had worked with Obama on health care reform. However, the US media noticed that Pelosi did not mention the former US President Trump when reviewing her inauguration experience.

The US mid-term elections have been settled, and the Republican Party regained control of the House of Representatives by a narrow margin on the 16th. Pelosi announced on the 17th that she will resign as the leader of the Democratic Party in January 2023, and her deputy House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will also leave the leadership.

Pelosi is 82 years old and has served in Congress for 35 years. In 2006, during the Bush administration, Pelosi served as Speaker of the House of Representatives for the first time. In 2018, after the Democrats won the mid-term elections, Pelosi served as the speaker of the House of Representatives for the second time. In the next more than two years, the House of Representatives launched two impeachments against Trump.