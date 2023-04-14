In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the fine for a driver who sprays a pedestrian is 15 euros.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Maybe it happened to you that during a walk in the rain, when you want to reach your destination as soon as possible and stay less wet, a car comes by, steps next to the pond and splashes you with water. It is often a matter of coincidence, but in some cases pure malice, but did you know that in some countries you can report a careless or arrogant driver to the police, it says N1 Zagreb.

In BiH, a fine of 15 euros

According to Article 112 of the Law on the Basics of Traffic Safety on the Streets of BiH, a driver who moves on a wet road in the settlement is obliged to adjust the speed of the vehicle in order to avoid splashing pedestrians who are moving along the edge of the street or sidewalk, reports BIHAMK. The fine for this offense is 30 convertible marks, or about 15 euros.

The police in Bosnia and Herzegovina do not keep separate records of pedestrians who have been splashed on the street. “If a driver intentionally or accidentally splashes a pedestrian while driving, the pedestrian should go to the nearest police station and report the above with a note to write down the license plate“, was told to BIHAMK from the MUP of Sarajevo Canton.

Most of the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina are not even aware that this kind of punishment exists, and some of them believe that it is not fair, and this is due to the bad condition of the roads with a large number of bumps and potholes. which is why puddles form on the roads, which are sometimes impossible to avoid.

They sued the driver

BiH is an exception in the region. Serbia has no provisions for punishing drivers if they spray pedestrians. German traffic regulations also do not have an article dealing with this topic. Moreover, the district court in Iceho near Hamburg ruled in favor of a driver who drove through a dirty pond and splashed a couple of pedestrians so badly that they had to pay clean-up costs of 39.60 euros.

Pedestrians asked the driver to give them pay that amount, with the explanation that the damage could have been avoided if he had driven at a “pedestrian” pace, but the court rejected their request on the grounds that drivers do not have to drive at walking speed when it is raining. However, in some states spraying pedestrians with water is a serious offence. For example, in Great Britain, a fine of up to £5,000 is prescribed, that is, 5,600 euros for the act of incompetence, selfishness and aggressiveness in traffic. The most common form of punishment for such drivers is 100 pounds (114 euros) and three penalty points, writes BIHAMK.

Also, in certain parts of Canada the fine for spraying pedestrians goes up to 340 euros, while in Japan the same fine is 50 euros. If you splash people with water or mud while driving in Australia, you face a fine of 115 euros, but only if you spray people waiting at the bus stopwrites the International Association of Drivers.

It is not punishable, but it is dangerous

It should be noted that driving a car through a pond at high speed can be extremely dangerous due to the situation when the wheel can lose direct contact with the asphalt surfaceand the vehicle starts to “slide”, causing the driver to lose control.

Also, you never know what’s under the water, so it’s easy to damage the tire, but also the chassis of the car. If the water goes over the lower edge of the bumper, there is a risk of water shock and the engine is finished because it sucks in water instead of air, warns the German Auto Club (ADAC). They also note that while driving while it is raining avoid sudden braking due to the risk of skidding.

(WORLD)