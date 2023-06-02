Home » Pence will announce his candidacy in 2024 The latest poll: Trump wins over DeSantis | Pence | Trump | DeSantis | Republican | 2024 election | Former US vice president | Biden
World

Pence will announce his candidacy in 2024 The latest poll: Trump wins over DeSantis | Pence | Trump | DeSantis | Republican | 2024 election | Former US vice president | Biden

by admin
Pence will announce his candidacy in 2024 The latest poll: Trump wins over DeSantis | Pence | Trump | DeSantis | Republican | 2024 election | Former US vice president | Biden

[Voice of Hope June 1, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Lan Tian) The number of candidates for the 2024 Republican Party will increase again, and former US Vice President Pence is expected to announce his candidacy next week. However, a poll released by Monmouth University on May 30 showed that a majority of Republican primary voters said that Trump is still the most powerful candidate for the Republican Party in the 2024 general election against Biden. Still the leader of the party.

According to a “Fox” News report on June 1, Pence will announce his candidacy in a campaign video and event in Iowa next Wednesday (June 7). Pence has also traveled to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada several times before to help raise funds for Republicans running in the 2022 election. And these 4 states are the first states to vote in the Republican nomination campaign.

In addition, former New Jersey Governor and Republican Chris Christie is also expected to announce his participation in the 2024 election campaign on June 6. Christie also ran for president in 2016. He called Trump a “television star” and thought he could “stand in stark contrast” to Trump, who is currently leading the polls.

However, the Monmouth University poll found that there is still growing support for Trump to win. 43% of Republican voters want to see Trump become the Republican presidential nominee, up from 33% in February and 26% in December. Conversely, just 19 percent of respondents said they wanted DeSantis to be the candidate, which has been down from 27 percent in March and 33 percent in February.

See also  Marine Le Pen and impossible normality, the institutional change does not pay

“DeSantis lost his advantage even before he started running,” said Murray, director of the Monmouth University Poll Institute. “Republican voters still like him, but they haven’t heard that yet. Convincing reasons why he would be the best pick for the Republican Party.”

In addition, Biden, who has announced his re-election, has not performed well. In addition to the polls, he also has physical reasons. On June 1, President Biden fell while handing out diplomas at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. Secret Service agents later lifted him up, but he was not injured.

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

Motorway traffic today, long queues for the June...

House mosquitoes transmit diseases | Magazine

Added 10 Secret Achievements, Expansion Coming to Xbox...

In France, the law on influencers has been...

Cala Vento announce tour of rooms and creation...

The US renounces neoliberalism to compete with China:...

US and Taiwan sign trade agreement. The wrath...

June 2: Republic Day, Mattarella at the Altare...

War in Ukraine, now even Russians are afraid...

1 TB Seagate expansion for Xbox Series X|S...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy