Penguin Random House sues Florida for banning books on racism and LGBT

Penguin Random House is suing a Florida school district for banning some of its books. The Escambia County School Board has “unlawfully removed or restricted access to books on race, racism and LGBTQ identity,” says Penguin Random House, which has joined forces with Pen America and some of the book authors banned for legal action. The lawsuit from the publishing house is the latest in a series of lawsuits following decisions by Florida governor Ron DeSantis to limit and restrict teaching on some topics.

It is not the first case of a media multinational that decides to take legal action against the DeSantis government. Less than a month ago, Disney sued the governor of Florida over the revocation of licenses for his theme park district, arguing that the governor conducted a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”