Home » Penguin Random House sues Florida for banning books on racism and LGBT
World

Penguin Random House sues Florida for banning books on racism and LGBT

by admin
Penguin Random House sues Florida for banning books on racism and LGBT

Penguin Random House is suing a Florida school district for banning some of its books. The Escambia County School Board has “unlawfully removed or restricted access to books on race, racism and LGBTQ identity,” says Penguin Random House, which has joined forces with Pen America and some of the book authors banned for legal action. The lawsuit from the publishing house is the latest in a series of lawsuits following decisions by Florida governor Ron DeSantis to limit and restrict teaching on some topics.

It is not the first case of a media multinational that decides to take legal action against the DeSantis government. Less than a month ago, Disney sued the governor of Florida over the revocation of licenses for his theme park district, arguing that the governor conducted a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

Find out more

See also  finally announced the first expansion, Shadow of Erdtree

You may also like

Palestinian tensions escalate as Israeli far-right marches in...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

The state of emergency in Novi Grad has...

future won wide | Sport

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy