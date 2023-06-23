Peninsular versionan el “White Rabbit” de Jefferson Airplane

The Madrid group Peninsular releases his new single, “White Rabbit”. It is a revision of the classic by the American psychedelic band Jefferson Airplane, translated into Spanish and passed through the sieve of his personal style. They bring us a song much more inspired by psychedelic rock and with darker sounds than anything we had heard.

This new song has been recorded in wild studio and mixed and mastered by Red Xisco in Sauerland Studios. It is part of the sound evolution that the band is showing with these new compositions, which will lead to their new album at the end of 2023. We have already heard the preview of “Arderás”, after their first full-length album “Polished Edges”published in 2020.

The band is preparing what will be their presentation tour, which they plan to start at the end of 2023, coinciding with the publication of their new album. For now you can listen to this attractive version of “White Rabbit”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

