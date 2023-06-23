Home » Peninsular versionan el “White Rabbit” de Jefferson Airplane
World

Peninsular versionan el “White Rabbit” de Jefferson Airplane

by admin
Peninsular versionan el “White Rabbit” de Jefferson Airplane

The Madrid group Peninsular releases his new single, “White Rabbit”. It is a revision of the classic by the American psychedelic band Jefferson Airplane, translated into Spanish and passed through the sieve of his personal style. They bring us a song much more inspired by psychedelic rock and with darker sounds than anything we had heard.

This new song has been recorded in wild studio and mixed and mastered by Red Xisco in Sauerland Studios. It is part of the sound evolution that the band is showing with these new compositions, which will lead to their new album at the end of 2023. We have already heard the preview of “Arderás”, after their first full-length album “Polished Edges”published in 2020.

The band is preparing what will be their presentation tour, which they plan to start at the end of 2023, coinciding with the publication of their new album. For now you can listen to this attractive version of “White Rabbit”.

See also  State of emergency, what the new government decree says. The measure concerns the war in Ukraine, Covid has nothing to do with it

You may also like

Udinese – From Pereyra to Becao: offers are...

BRT 2022 is an excellent year: turnover of...

Foreign media: data breaches increase in Australia’s first...

3 horoscope signs with the most luck on...

Attrape-FLE – I am or I have? –...

Titan, a video on social networks reconstructs the...

Biden’s main challenger in the primaries is a...

CONTINENTAL Approval obtained from KBA for intelligent tachograph...

Traveling to Kiev for the first LGBT+ film...

Midsummer’s Day – Mondolinguo – English

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy