Home World Pennsylvania, a chocolate factory explodes: 2 dead, 9 missing and many injured
World

Pennsylvania, a chocolate factory explodes: 2 dead, 9 missing and many injured

by admin
Pennsylvania, a chocolate factory explodes: 2 dead, 9 missing and many injured

Two people are dead and nine are missing in the explosion that destroyed a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania. There are also eight wounded, some of whom have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

(reuters)

At the moment the cause of the explosion, which shook the entire town, in the RM Palmer Company remains to be clarified. The explosion – rescuers said – was so violent that it moved the building a few meters. The surrounding area, on the other hand, remained accessible.

The company, founded in 1948, employs around 850 people and in this period works at full capacity for the production of Easter cakes.

See also  Afghanistan, Taliban leader Baradar has arrived in Kabul. Biden-Draghi agreement on 'close coordination at the G7'

You may also like

Udinese – Today we take to the field,...

Anti-fascists criticized the Italian Prime Minister for twisting...

Partizan beat Olympiakos Kevin Panther statement | Sport

Horoscope for Sunday 26 March 2023

War Ukraine Russia, news. Biden: ‘So far no...

Is the neighbor allowed to run the machine...

Migrants, 40 adrift in front of Tunisia. Alarm...

Allegations of fraud, money laundering and panic selling:...

daily horoscope for March 25 | Fun

Lotto winner from Bijeljina Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy