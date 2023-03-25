Two people are dead and nine are missing in the explosion that destroyed a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania. There are also eight wounded, some of whom have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.



(reuters)

At the moment the cause of the explosion, which shook the entire town, in the RM Palmer Company remains to be clarified. The explosion – rescuers said – was so violent that it moved the building a few meters. The surrounding area, on the other hand, remained accessible.

The company, founded in 1948, employs around 850 people and in this period works at full capacity for the production of Easter cakes.