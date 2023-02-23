Original title: Pennsylvania announced that it will criminally sue the train operator for the gas leak

The scene of the train derailment accident in Ohio, USA (data map)

Overseas Network, February 22ndAccording to a report by NBC on the 21st, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced on the same day that the train will be criminally prosecuted for the derailment of a train in East Palestine, Ohio.operatorNorfolk Southern Railway Company. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine revealed plans to take legal action.

Shapiro, Dewin and Ronald Reagan, Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency, held a press conference.Shapiro criticizes carriers for failure to manage crisis, inaccurate news, contradictory data models, and refused to adopt a more reasonable solution at the initial stage of the incident.shapiro beratedoperatorGreedy, incompetent, and ignoring the suffering of residents are completely unacceptable to the way operators handle it. Acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry confirmed that evidence will be collected to investigate the incident as soon as possible and a prosecution decision will be made in accordance with state law. Henry said that the law gives the people of this state the right to enjoy clean air and pure water, and will not hesitate to hold anyone or company accountable.

On the 3rd of this month, a train carrying the toxic chemical vinyl chloride derailed in Ohio, forcing residents within a radius of about 1.6 kilometers to evacuate their homes. Residents near the Pennsylvania border were also affected. After the accident, the local government ignited the vinyl chloride and explained that the dangerous substance was “safe and controllable”. However, experts warn that the large amount of toxic gas produced by the accident may trigger one of the worst environmental disasters in US history. In the town of East Palestine, where the accident occurred, more and more residents are suffering from rashes, headaches, nausea and other symptoms. Residents worry that these symptoms are related to the release of toxic chemicals caused by the derailment of the train, and are planning to launch a class action lawsuit against the operator.(Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

