New York – The land of uncertainty, of steel mills, of the middle class, but also of the childhood of Joe Biden it was not so uncertain in the end: Pennsylvania is blue, it is Democratic. She has been so twice in a campaign marked by the confrontation over abortion. You elected a liberal governor, Josh Shapiroand a left-wing radical senator, John Fetterman.

