The France takes to the streets against the government and does so, once again, to protest against the highly contested reform which aims to raise the retirement age from 62 a 64 years. But today it was the surprise political-legal move by Emmanuel Macron that set fire to the dust of the protest. Today in the National Assembly the decisive go-ahead for the measure should have been voted. But the French president, fearing that there were no numbers in Parliament, decided to ask the question of trust in the reform, stepping over de facto deputies and approving the measure without their vote. A “shortcut” that has sent the opponents of the measure into a rage: inside and outside Parliament. In Paris already in the early afternoon the first demonstrators began to gather near Bourbon Palace, seat of the National Assembly. Later in the day, then, the crowd continued to grow until it reached thousands of people, who headed in an impromptu protest march towards Place de la Concordea stone’s throw from the Elysée: here the police charged the demonstrators several times and used the fire hydrants to try to disperse the crowd.

In the evening the Parisian procession degenerates

Repelled from the Place de la Concorde, however, groups of violent men returned to the attack during the evening, devastating and setting fire to various materials and vehicles, and returning to clashes with the agents. In particular, many shop windows in the exclusive district were devastated Faubourg Saint-Honore. According to reports from France Info, at least 120 people they were arrested for the violence.

The defense on the evening news of the premier

This afternoon, the opposition deputies welcomed the French premier Elisabeth Borne intoning the Marseillaise in protest. This evening, Borne herself has commented the episode on tv channel TF1. “I was very shocked. Parliament, the National Assembly, is the place of debate. If we don’t want to listen to each other, this reflects the fact that a certain number of groups do not respect our institutions,” said the premier. Borne then added that she remains convinced of the need to reform the pension system and revealed that “until the end, with my ministers, we did everything to go to the vote». In these hours, the oppositions are organizing for the latest attempt to block the reform. Macron’s decision to place confidence in the provision, in fact, allows him to advance a motion of censure against the government, which – if it were to reach a majority – would force Borne to resign and start the reform process all over again. For this to happen, however, there is also a need for the vote of centrists e republicans. With the president of the latter, Eric Ciottiwho has already said that his deputies will not vote no confidence in Borne so as “not to add chaos to chaos”.

