More strikes and demonstrations in France against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, despite declining numbers (and violence) compared to last week. In Paris, on this tenth day of national mobilization called by the social partners, there were 450,000 protesters according to the CGT union, 93,000 according to the police. On Thursday they had been 800,000 according to the unions and 119,000 according to the police.

After last week’s incendiary violence, between the protest in Paris and then, on Saturday, that of Sainte-Soline, fears for public order were very high. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin therefore deployed 13,000 agents to guard the more than 200 marches throughout France, of which 5,500 in Paris alone.

A safety device defined as “unprecedented” by the minister himself and which has probably helped to contain the drifts, even if there was no shortage of violence this time either. Clashes broke out in Paris at the end of the afternoon, when the peaceful procession of trade unions which started from the Place de la République found itself blocked along the boulevard Voltaire, held hostage by a group of radicals dressed in black, surrounded in turn by a wall of agents in riot gear. The troublemakers set fire to some rubbish bins and the French agents, also accused of injuries and violence in recent weeks, replied with charges and tear gas. In the evening, 22 were arrested and 10,000 people searched by the police.

In addition to the capital, tensions between the police and radical fringes were reported in Nantes, where a bank branch was set on fire and the administrative court was targeted, but also in Rennes and Strasbourg. In the Alsatian capital, the historic seat of the European Parliament, tram stations have been vandalised, with garbage set on fire in the Krutenau district. A bulletin, however, lower than in recent days.

The opposition to the pension reform has been on fire since Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, on a mandate from Macron, decided on March 16 to resort to the disputed article 49.3 of the constitution which guarantees to pass a law without a vote from the National Assembly but placing trust in the government. The opposed reform which provides for the progressive raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64 is currently being examined by the Constitutional Court, which is expected to express itself in three weeks’ time.