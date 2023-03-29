Home World Pension reform, France back on the streets: even the Eiffel Tower closes. Stop the garbage collectors strike
World

Pension reform, France back on the streets: even the Eiffel Tower closes. Stop the garbage collectors strike

by admin
Pension reform, France back on the streets: even the Eiffel Tower closes. Stop the garbage collectors strike

More strikes and demonstrations in France against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, despite declining numbers (and violence) compared to last week. In Paris, on this tenth day of national mobilization called by the social partners, there were 450,000 protesters according to the CGT union, 93,000 according to the police. On Thursday they had been 800,000 according to the unions and 119,000 according to the police.

After last week’s incendiary violence, between the protest in Paris and then, on Saturday, that of Sainte-Soline, fears for public order were very high. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin therefore deployed 13,000 agents to guard the more than 200 marches throughout France, of which 5,500 in Paris alone.

New clashes, bins on fire

A safety device defined as “unprecedented” by the minister himself and which has probably helped to contain the drifts, even if there was no shortage of violence this time either. Clashes broke out in Paris at the end of the afternoon, when the peaceful procession of trade unions which started from the Place de la République found itself blocked along the boulevard Voltaire, held hostage by a group of radicals dressed in black, surrounded in turn by a wall of agents in riot gear. The troublemakers set fire to some rubbish bins and the French agents, also accused of injuries and violence in recent weeks, replied with charges and tear gas. In the evening, 22 were arrested and 10,000 people searched by the police.

In addition to the capital, tensions between the police and radical fringes were reported in Nantes, where a bank branch was set on fire and the administrative court was targeted, but also in Rennes and Strasbourg. In the Alsatian capital, the historic seat of the European Parliament, tram stations have been vandalised, with garbage set on fire in the Krutenau district. A bulletin, however, lower than in recent days.

See also  Presentation of the digitized historical archive of Mondoperaio – University of Bologna 12/15/2022 – mondoperaio

Find out more

Pension reform, clashes and burning bins in Paris

The opposition to the pension reform has been on fire since Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, on a mandate from Macron, decided on March 16 to resort to the disputed article 49.3 of the constitution which guarantees to pass a law without a vote from the National Assembly but placing trust in the government. The opposed reform which provides for the progressive raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64 is currently being examined by the Constitutional Court, which is expected to express itself in three weeks’ time.

You may also like

The dead man hit in front of his...

Huso Mujić lied about Dejan’s conversion to Islam...

In Colombia 9 soldiers were killed by a...

Biden auctions area in Gulf of Mexico for...

Fire in the migrant center in Mexico, in...

King Charles and Camilla at the Brandenburg Gate...

Volleyball: How bitter Europe is, Perugia and Modena...

NFT for Women exhibition in the NSRS |...

Novak Djokovic gave a boy 100 euros at...

“Municipality and Region release ex Gescal funds”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy