A Rennesa manifestation of fishermenled by several radical elements opposed to pension reform, turns into one clash with the police. Fires are lit in various streets of the city, which are then extinguished by police water cannons. A protester, seriously injured in the face, who claimed to have been beaten with batons, was arrested by the police.
The article Pension reform in France, hard clashes in Rennes: the fishermen’s demonstration turns into an urban guerrilla – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.