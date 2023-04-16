Home » Pension reform in France, in Rennes on Saturday afternoon tear gas and water cannons against protesters
Pension reform in France, in Rennes on Saturday afternoon tear gas and water cannons against protesters

Pension reform in France, in Rennes on Saturday afternoon tear gas and water cannons against protesters

New violence in the capital of the Brittany, Rennes, at the protests against the pension reform. In the city, the situation escalated mid-afternoon on Saturday and the police gave the order to disperse the procession. Officers charged and used tear gas and water cannons against protesters who threw objects, stones and even “excrement” at them, according to local news site Actu Rennes. The dispersal order was given after repeated acts of vandalism at the end of the procession and after a car was set on fire.

